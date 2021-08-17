MAYFIELD - Zailey McClain and Annabel Wilmurth, both of Murray, are starting college with $1,000 college scholarships from West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation.
They were among eight member-students awarded scholarships this year by WKRECC, which provides power to more than 13,000 Calloway County homes, farms, and businesses.
McClain is a graduate of Christian Fellowship School and is attending Murray State University to study nursing. She is the daughter of Carla Tharp.
Wilmurth is a graduate of Calloway County High School and is attending Western Kentucky University to study business marketing. Her parents are Molly Myers and Brian and Gina Wilmurth.
“We are very proud of these students and are pleased to help them pursue their dreams through education,” said WKRECC President & CEO David Smart.
Applications for WKRECC’s 2022 scholarship program will be available from local guidance counselors and at wkrecc.com in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.