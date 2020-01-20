MURRAY – There are currently more than two million people registered as organ donors in Kentucky, and more than 99 percent of them joined the Kentucky Registry at their local Circuit Court Clerks’ Office.
Shelley Snyder, executive director of the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust for Life (TFL), said she truly appreciates the registry additions from each county and the financial support to the TFL that residents from across the state give while doing driver’s license business at local offices.
“We are so grateful for our partnership with these dedicated and compassionate public servants,” she said. “We no longer sign the back of our license, so it is most important that people add the heart on their license and register as an organ donor.”
Residents also can join online at donatelifeky.org.
Circuit Court Clerk for Calloway County, Linda Avery, said that supporting the Trust for Life’s mission is one of the best parts of the job.
“We want to continue to ask each customer about joining the registry and about making a donation to support the Trust for Life,” she said. “It is an honor to be a part of this mission that saves lives in the Bluegrass State.”
In Calloway County in 2019, 1215 names were added to the registry, and $5,943 was given to the Trust for Life through public donations at the Circuit Court Clerk’s office. In total, 20,595 Calloway residents are on the lifesaving donor registry.
Kentucky resident Alex Berrios is a kidney recipient who definitely loves second chances and feels grateful for what he has received.
“I am a registered donor because I know what it’s like to need a second chance at life,” he said. “This amazing gift has given me the opportunity to be a father. My kidney disease has given me an opportunity to give back to the local community in educating and advocating for individuals who have chronic kidney disease. “
Currently, 953 Kentuckians are waiting on a life-saving transplant, while many more are in need of tissue and cornea transplants. Nationally, more than 113,000 people are awaiting a second chance at life through organ donation, and sadly 22 people die each day while waiting.
For more information, call 1-866-945-5433, email info@trustforlife.org, or go to www.trustforlife.org.
