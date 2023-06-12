MURRAY - Two Calloway County residents are among the graduates of the inaugural class of Leadership West Kentucky. Congratulations to Shawn Touney of Murray State University and Dana Howard of CFSB.
The program is in partnership with the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance (WKRCA). There were 29 participants from 14 counties in west Kentucky in this first year of the new program.
Members of Leadership West Kentucky live or work in the counties represented by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance including Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken and Trigg. All 14 counties had representation in the program, which was created to promote regionalism and build a network of informed citizens across community lines. The desired outcome was to instill pride in the region and focus on encouraging participants to be active in their region and community.
TVA served as the presenting sponsor of the program. The curriculum included leadership development, education on issues facing the region, relationship-building and awareness of the attributes and uniqueness of each county.
“The class had a great time learning about the region and building relationships with one another,” said Michelle Bundren, president/CEO of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce who assisted with planning the program. “We have wanted to start this program for more than five years, so it’s been awesome to see it come to fruition and the first class be so engaged and energized to lead in our communities and region.”
The West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance will evaluate the program and determine the status of continuing with the program in 2024.
For more information about Leadership West Kentucky and the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance, visit wkrca.org.
