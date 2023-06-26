MURRAY - Since 1992, the Circuit Clerks of Kentucky have remained committed to the lifesaving mission of organ, eye and tissue donation through their work to raise funds and awareness. Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery encourages everyone to get involved and help others this summer by participating in the Donate Life KY Summer Challenge.
“My team at the Circuit Clerk’s office has been promoting the mission of organ donation for years, and even though we no longer issue driver’s license, we stand by this mission and continue to promote saving lives through donation,” said Avery.
To participate in the Summer Challenge, volunteers are encouraged to get involved in their own communities and win a Donate Life T-shirt. Some volunteers are creating organ donation registry tables at local festivals and walking in parades. Others are promoting the mission on social media and sharing their personal stories of being impacted by donation and transplantation. Citizens are encouraged to reach out to the Donate Life Community Outreach team by emailing Stephanie Grooms, Community Educator at sgrooms@donatelifeky.org to receive training and learn about how to help.
“More than 100,000 children and adults in America are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant of a kidney, heart, lungs, or other vital organ,” said Avery. “Although there are a record-breaking number of transplants every year, tragically 17 people die waiting for their gift of life every day. Everyone can register as an organ donor to give hope to all those waiting.” n
Everyone is encouraged to join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry at either of the following ways:
• On the internet 24/7 at www.registermeky.org
• Click “YES” while obtaining a driver’s license at a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Regional Office
