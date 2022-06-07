MURRAY - The Murray-Calloway County Hospital is giving residents the opportunity to display their art. MCCH will unveil its new cancer center in late Spring 2023, and are looking for art to display on the walls.
The competition is open to all artists 18 or older. All entries must be two-dimensional pieces that can be printed and/or reproduced and framed by the hospital. The nature of the art should be focused on bringing the outside world into the cancer center environment and create a sense of peace. A strong awareness of nature and light, with a focus on greens, blues, wood tones, creams and browns. The art should be local to Kentucky scenery and be centered on natural elements and themes, as well as landscapes, but excluding sunsets and winter scenes.
Original photography, painting, drawing, printmaking, mixed media and more will be accepted until July 1. Images should be submitted via email or a Google drive address. Submissions must include the name, address, contact information and a signed consent form will be required.
Artists will receive acceptance notifications. A reception to unveil the artwork is being planned for late 2022. If participants have a personal cancer care story, please include it with your submission.
For more information, contact the MCCH Marketing Department at marketing@murrayhospital.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.