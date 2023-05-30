MCKENZIE, Tenn. - Elizabeth Carson of Kirksey was named to the honor roll at Bethel University. To qualify for the honor roll, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic coursework in the College of Arts and Sciences with a grade-point-average of 3.7 or above and no grade lower than a C.
Carson named to honor roll at Bethel University
- Special to the Ledger
