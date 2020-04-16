MURRAY – The Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk’s office earned gold status in the 2019 Legends Campaign, sponsored by the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life (TFL). The Legends Campaign kicked off Jan. 1, 2019, as an effort to educate all Kentuckians about the mission of organ and tissue donation.
Last year, the circuit clerks offices were empowered to create community projects, school outreach, civic club involvement and other promotions to educate their communities on joining the organ, tissue and cornea donor registry. All Kentucky counties went above and beyond in their efforts and have been recognized, thus earning gold status.
“The Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ have supported this mission since 1992,” said Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery. “With more than 1,000 Kentuckians waiting for a lifesaving transplant, we know this education is needed more than ever.”
The 2019 Legend Campaign had a major impact on increasing the number of people who joined the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry. Last May, TFL announced there were over two million people who have joined.
“Calloway is commended for going above and beyond to help residents understand that everyone can ‘Be a Legend’ by registering as an organ, tissue and cornea donor,” said Shelley Snyder, executive director of Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust for Life and vice president of strategic partnerships of the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates.
“Each day in America, 22 people lose their life because an organ did not come in time,” said Avery. “If someone I loved needed a transplant, I’d certainly want them to receive it. We are honored to educate our community that everyone is welcome to join the registry. Every ‘Yes’ is a symbol of hope to families in need.”
All citizens are invited to help their circuit court clerk in the 2020 Legends Campaign by getting involved and registering as a donor at www.donatelifeky.org.
“I am so proud of my team for reaching gold status,” Avery said. “We work so hard because we want to help families. We want to save lives – that is our mission.”
