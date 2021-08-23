MURRAY - At the recent Calloway County Democratic Party Zoom meeting, Jeff Taylor, commissioner for Business Development in Kentucky’s Cabinet for Economic Development, was the featured speaker for the general membership and executive committee meeting.
In his presentation, Taylor emphasized that “All politics is local.” He challenged all to be engaged with the mayor, the city council, the judge-executive, and the magistrates. He gave a shout out to Mark Manning, the economic development official here in Calloway County. He believes there will be a ribbon cutting in West Kentucky soon.
He praised the Governor. With the help of his office 5,800 new jobs, at an average of $24 per hour, were created in Kentucky. He described Andy Beshear as the “most compassionate” person he has ever known. But he added a caveat of “ferocious warrior” to his description of the governor.
“That’s what it takes to work in a world where Republicans control the House and the Senate,” Taylor said. He also told us that his race for the house seat in District #8 was lost because he risked it all campaigning for the need to get a handle on the proliferation of school shootings and the Marshall County shooting. He compared that to Gov. Beshear’s going all out to protect Kentuckians from the ravages of COVID-19. It takes a principled person to hold firm. “Mask Up Kentuckians!”
Taylor left the Zoom audience inspired. “Let’s get uncomfortable and talk with people to try and find common ground. Let’s choose ‘compassion over callousness.’”
The next Calloway County Democratic Party Zoom meeting will be Sept. 21 with the guest speaker Gretchen Hunt, executive director of EMERGE, a program that recruits and develops women to be viable candidates.
