CC Fiscal Court partners with Murray State

MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court, in partnership with Murray State University, has employed intern Michael Cima through the Test Drive A Racer program which introduces qualifying students to real world educational opportunities.
Dr. Danny Claiborne, dean of the MSU School of Engineering, came to the fiscal court at the request of Judge Kenny Imes to explain the program. The objective of this internship is to help assess the departmental buildings that need updating or additional space and creating a concept design for each.
Cima, from Newburgh, Indiana, is a senior at Murray State majoring in architectural engineering and technology.
During his time with the fiscal court, Cima has drawn up a few concept designs for county buildings, including a new animal shelter, road department garage addition and a jail storage unit. He spent time showing his work outside of the office and asking for recommended changes or ideas. He also spent time doing online research, as well as visiting surrounding county facilities to gain insight.
“As I went along with my job, I met many architectural firms, energy saving companies and others,” Cima said. “I soon learned that working here lets you meet so many people and gets your name out in the community so people and companies know you on a first-name basis. I want to help this community as much as I can while I am here because it has given me so much the past three years.”
“We are very happy to participate in this program and use the resources at Murray State through these student placements, “ said Judge Executive Kenny Imes. “Michael has not only shared his studies with us, but has also been helpful in the office while being professional and dependable. We hope to have him for awhile.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.