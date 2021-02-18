MURRAY – The Calloway County Speech Team secured their 18th consecutive Regional Championship with all 22 students qualified to compete at the Kentucky High School Speech League State tournament. Eighth-grade team members were also recognized at the virtual awards ceremony. This was the first Kentucky High School Speech League (KHSSL) Regional Speech Tournament held online.
The Regional tournaments serve as qualifiers for the upcoming state speech Tournament, and this year, for the first time, students recorded speeches. Judges then viewed the speeches online and ranked and rated them in comparison to other speakers from their same region.
Kentucky’s seven regions hold these tournaments at both the junior and senior levels each year, and each qualifies students for the Junior State Speech Tournament (grades 4-8) or the Senior State Speech Tournament (grades 9-12). These contests will also be held online at the end of the month for juniors and the second week of March for seniors.
At each regional contest, regional champions and runners-up are named in each of the 12 junior and 14 senior speech categories. Additionally, team awards are given for the top three teams in each of the regions. The Calloway County Middle School Speech Team is coached by Jennifer Dunnaway and assistant coach Scott Bonneau. This year, Dunnaway was also awarded the Region Coach of the Year for the junior division.
The winners from Calloway County Middle School were: broadcasting - Levi Dunnaway, regional champion, Sam Rudy, regional runner-up; declamation - Jacee McKeel, regional champion, Amber Wu, regional runner-up; dramatic interpretation - Brooklyn Smith, regional champion, Brooklyn Swatzell, regional runner-up; duo acting - Vayla Carlisle/Brilee Garland, regional champions, Landon Carter/Levi Dunnaway, regional runners-up; extemporaneous speaking - Amber Wu, regional champion, Landon Carter, regional runner-up; humorous interpretation - Brooklyn Smith, regional champion, Elizabeth Lanier, regional runner-up; impromptu - Elizabeth Lanier, regional champion, Jacee McKeel, regional runner-up; improvisational duo - Brooklyn Smith/Bella Wilson, regional champions, Vayla Carlisle/Brilee Garland, regional runners-up; oratory - Gracie Fike, regional champion, Addy Lusk, regional runner-up; prose - Brooklyn Swatzell, regional runner-up; poetry - Jacee McKeel, regional champion, Jaleigh Ham, regional runner-up; storytelling - Travis Gore, regional champion, Olivia Bogle, regional runner-up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.