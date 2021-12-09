MURRAY - The Calloway County High School Varsity Academic Team won the WSIU Scholastic Hi-Q championship on Nov. 29 at Carbondale, Illinois.
CCHS Varsity Academic Team members Jayden Morris, Cesar Villeda, and Ellie Whisman competed in the semi-finals and finals of the tournament. The televised tournament, which started taping in October, consists of 32 high school teams from across the WSIU viewing area of southern IL and western KY. The Nov. 29 taping date finished the season with four remaining teams battling it out in two semi-final matches and the grand finale.
In the semi-finals, Calloway would take on Carbondale, after which Marion, Illinois would take on Granite City, Illinois. The advancing teams from each semi-final match would then compete in the final contest of the evening.
In the first semi-final match, the undefeated Lakers took on eight-time consecutive champions, the Carbondale Terriers. After an hour-long delay due to technical difficulties, the Lakers tackled the most difficult match of their season, playing a highly-skilled Carbondale group. After the first eight questions, the Lakers were only leading the Terriers by a score of 110 to 90. The next nine toss-up and bonus questions allowed the Lakers to gain a slightly greater lead, taking a 240-165 score into the half. The lighting rounds allowed the Lakers to pick up 60 points on questions regarding “Cities and Religions”, while the Terriers gained 70 points about questions regarding “1968,” making the score 300-235, with Calloway up at the half. The Lakers pulled away in the remaining 11 questions, defeating the Terriers 445-325 to advance to the finals.
In the second semi-final match, Granite City was defeated by Marion, send Marion to meet the Lakers in the finals.
With just a short break, the Lakers headed back to the studio and took on Marion. The Lakers came out strong and did not back down. At the half, the Lakers were up 240-70 heading into the lighting rounds. Marion chose “Isaac Newton” as their topic and picked up 50 points before the Lakers selected “Alberta,” with Jayden Morris leading the team to 9 of 10 correctly answered questions. This pushed the score to 330-120 going into the second half. The Lakers continued to dominate and picked up 180 more points in the next 14 questions, leaving the final score to be 510-200.
The taped episodes will air on WSIU on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., while some episodes can already be watched on their website under “on demand”. https://www.pbs.org/show/scholastic-hi-q/
The Lakers are coached by Erica Gray, Lane Springer, Dan Thompson and Margaret Richter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.