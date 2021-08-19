MURRAY - Logan Fry, a 2015 graduate of Calloway County High School, recently won an Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Award during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 15.
NATAS Ohio Valley is one of 19 regional chapters of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, headquartered in New York City. Part of their mission is to encourage excellence in the television community by presenting the regional Emmy and other awards.
Fry is the creative content producer at Western Kentucky University, where he also earned a bachelor’s degree in 2019 in broadcasting and TV/film production. His award-winning piece was in the “Image Promotion (Non-News)” category and was entitled “To Hilltopper Nation.” The video was the first post-pandemic messaging from WKU athletics to Hilltopper fans and was released on social media on April 6, 2020.
The video is a remarkable and emotional display of the joys of college athletics and the agony of isolation during the pandemic. The one-minute, 36 second video ends with a simple message: “Stay safe. We’ll see you soon.”
“We wanted to share a message of hope in such a dark time,” said Fry. “Hilltoppers can overcome any adversity, no matter how mountainous and ominous it may seem. Our greatest hope was to let people know they weren’t alone and that they’re part of a family – our family.”
Fry got his start in media creation at CCHS and attributes a lot of his success to those experiences. He specifically thanks his former advisors in the program, David Dowdy and Randy Herndon.
“Randy and David developed a relationship to share their resources to establish an opportunity for any student at Calloway to learn television production if they wanted – in news, field, or live production,” said Fry. “Their dedication to that mission is something that I and others continue to benefit from to this day. Randy, David, and the education they provided put me leagues ahead of others in college and gave me the opportunity to take on more advanced projects and classes at the university.”
He added, “I attribute this Ohio Valley Emmy award solely to their efforts to provide us with an education and their encouragement to chase our curiosities.”
In winning this award, Fry also offered advice to students in his alma mater.
“To the current students of CCHS: the most important thing in your youth is to enjoy the open doors and friendships before you. Be excited about the plethora of opportunities in front of you, not worried or anxious. There’s no time limit on finding the right career path. You will find what you love to do in due time. When you find what you’re passionate about, chase it with reckless ambition and remain curious at all stages of life. Most importantly - Go Lakers!”
