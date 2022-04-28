MURRAY - The Calloway County Laker FBLA competed at the State Leadership Conference. In addition to the team and individual awards received, the Lakers were fourth in the Reporters Quill and first in Local Chapter Membership, making them the largest chapter in the state of Kentucky.
Winners are as follows:
First place champions were Elizabeth Lanier, Nora Burns, Jackson Ames, Addison Kough, Drake Calhoon, Gabe Carson, Kaylee Tharp, Karsyn Tucker, Emma Fennel and Jasmine Zetterberg.
Placing second were Addison Hicks, Kamden Underwood, Joey Stasiulis, Ashleigh Caldwell, Westin Tolley, Savannah Pittman, Lillie Thorn and Aiden Grooms.
In third place were Addison Bogard, Laken McDaniel, Ezra Foote, Gary Rogers, Daniel Puckett, Caleb Ticknor, Tanner Crouch, Kenzie Dick, Emily Brunn, Gavin Driscoll, Mia Miles and Trace Johnson.
Fourth place was received by Sydney Naber, Bella Swain, Ashleigh Caldwell, Makenna Perkins, Hannah Nix, Sunny clark, Addi Schumacher and Sophie Hendley.
In fifth place were Jayden Morris, Cesar Villeda, Kevin Dawson, Alana Haynes, Caleb Johnson and Gracie Turner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.