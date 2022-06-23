MURRAY - Calloway County High School Future Farmers of America attended the 93rd Kentucky FFA State Convention on June 8, winning a host of awards, recognitions, honors, more than $1,500 in prize money, and three new state championships.
The students who attended were able to experience leadership training, networking with fellow members from across the state, and witness history at the convention held in Rupp Arena and the new Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington. CCHS FFA has won 72 state championships over the past 18 years.
CCHS seniors Johnathan Kough, Bella Swain and Savannah Pittman received a State FFA Degree. This is the highest degree the state can bestow upon a member.
In addition to three state championships, numerous CCHS students were among the best in the state in other areas:
• Isaac Martin - state champion in nursery/landscape impromptu
• Savannah Pittman - state champion in vegetable production; third in state crop impromptu speaking
• Johnathan Kough - state champion in swine production placement
• Ella Dodd - state runner-up in ag mechanics design and fabrication
• Jayden Morris - state runner-up wildlife management
• Sunny Clark - state runner-up agriculture essay
• Ellie Falwell, Cooper Housden and Jacee McKeel - third in state ag marketing plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.