The Calloway County FFA chapter competed at Western Kentucky University in the state FFA Floriculture Career Development Event. The team placed second in the state, and upcoming senior Sunny Clark was named the individual state champion in the event. Pictured, from left, are Westin Tolley, Sunny Clark, Savannah Pittman and Annabel Wilmurth. Calloway County High School’s FFA chapter has now won a state championship for 17 consecutive years.
