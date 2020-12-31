The Calloway County High School Laker Band has two representatives on the Kentucky All-State Band. Clarinetist C.W. Gough, a junior, and saxophonist Hannah Nix, a sophomore, will be participating in the virtual event this year.
This is a top honor among band members across the state as approximately 1,000 students audition for a spot on one of two concert band ensembles. CCHS Band directors are Dr. Derek Jones and Kevin Suiter.
