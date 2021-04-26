MURRAY – Calloway County High School sophomore Drake Calhoon has been accepted to The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science at Western Kentucky University for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. According to the Western Kentucky University website, the Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky is a residential program for bright, highly motivated Kentucky high school students who have demonstrated interest in pursuing advanced careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Housed on the campus of Western Kentucky University, students take college classes, engage in faculty-led research, and have the ability to study abroad.
The Gatton Academy also seeks to provide its students with the companionship of peers; to encourage students to develop the creativity, curiosity, reasoning ability, and self-discipline that lead to independent thought and action; and to aid students in developing integrity that will enable them to benefit society.
The goal is to enable Kentucky’s exceptional young scientists and mathematicians to learn in an environment which offers advanced educational opportunities, preparing them for leadership roles in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Instead of spending their junior and senior years in traditional high schools, students enroll in The Gatton Academy and live in a uniquely dedicated Gatton Academy residence hall.
Drake is the daughter of Stacy and Tabethia Smith. Calloway County High School has two other students currently attending The Gatton Academy, Isaac Anderson is a senior and Chaney Robinson is a junior.
