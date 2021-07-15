MURRAY - Brenya Allred, a member of the class of 2023 at Calloway County High School, has been selected to attend the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University beginning August 2021.
The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics is a dual-credit academy for academically exceptional Kentucky students. Craft Academy provides students with a postsecondary residential experience to complete their junior and senior years of high school by enrolling in college courses. It is housed on the campus of Morehead State University in Morehead.
The Academy opened in August 2015, with the goal of meeting the unique educational needs of academically gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors in the Commonwealth. A college-level curriculum allows students to finish high school while also completing up to two years of university coursework.
In her time at CCHS, Brenya was a member of the BETA Club, the Future Farmers of America, the track and field team, the football team, the Spanish Club, and the Future Business Leaders of America. She spends much of her time volunteering for local organizations, and she has been a volunteer for the Humane Society and Animal Shelter of Calloway County since the age of seven. She is passionate about science, technology, engineering, and math classes, and she plans to pursue a career in the medical field.
Brenya is the daughter of Ron and Tracy Allred of Almo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.