MURRAY - Calloway County High School students Bella Swain and Savannah Pittman were recently named FFA All-Region Stars at an event at Murray State University.
The Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State University recently honored high school students from the Purchase, Pennyrile and Green River regions as Murray State FFA All-Region Stars based on the students’ demonstrated leadership in Future Farmers of America (FFA).
The STARS recognition banquet was held on Murray State’s campus Nov. 22 in honor of the recipients. Special guests included Matt Chaliff, Kentucky FFA Association executive secretary; Congressman James Comer; and Dr. Don Robertson, Murray State University vice president of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.
The featured speaker was Mallory White, National FFA Eastern Region vice president. White is the “first ever” national FFA officer from Murray State and will spend the entire next year traveling the country representing more than 500,000 FFA members across the nation. She is a junior agronomy student from Sturgis, and was an FFA All-Region Star in Fall 2019. At Murray State, she is an agriculture ambassador, Honors Ambassador, Presidential Fellow Agriculture Leadership co-vice chair, AFA Delegate and a member of Alpha Gamma Delta. In FFA, she is the past Kentucky FFA State President, Green River Region President, and has received the Kentucky FFA State Degree and American Degree.
The honored FFA students attend a number of high schools in the 18 county Murray State service region, including Ballard Memorial, Calloway County, Carlisle County, Fulton County, Graves County, Livingston Central, Marshall County, McCracken County, Murray, and Trigg County in the Purchase region; Caldwell County, Christian County, Crittenden County, Hopkins County Central, Hopkinsville, Muhlenberg County and Todd County Central in the Pennyrile region; and Henderson County, Union County and Webster County in the Green River region.
