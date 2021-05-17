Special to the Ledger

MURRAY - Makenna Perkins and Jesse Hutchens, students at Calloway County High School, have been selected to attend the Commonwealth Honors Academy at Murray State University for the summer.

Makenna is a junior who is involved with the Beta Club, Leadership Tomorrow, volleyball, cheer and the youth group of Westside Baptist Church. She also serves as an officer in FBLA. She maintains a 4.0 grade-point-average and plans to further her education at Murray State majoring in biology on the pre-professional track to be a physician’s assistant in the OB/GYN sector.

Jesse enjoys weightlifting and binging shows on Netflix and Crunchyroll. After high school, he plans to attend college, possibly Murray State University. 