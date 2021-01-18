MURRAY – Calloway County High School will hold a signed ballot election for a parent representative for the Site-Based Decision-Making Council on Monday, Jan. 25, from 3:30-6 p.m. in the CCHS Front Commons. Nominations will be accepted until Thursday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m.
The Site-Based Decision-Making Council is the governing body for CCHS. It determines school policy for curriculum, staffing, discipline, scheduling, instructional practices, extra-curricular activities and other matters pertinent to the operation of the school.
Two parents, three teachers, and the principal make up the council.
Any parent, step-parent, foster parent or legal guardian of a student who will be attending CCHS during the 2020-2021 school year is eligible to run. A parent is ineligible if he/she is a school district employee, a relative of a school district employee, a local school board member or the spouse of a school board member. The term “relative” for SBMD means father, mother, brother, sister, husband, wife, son or daughter.
This is a position to fill a vacancy for a parent representative. The term will run through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year and end June 30, 2021.
The slate of nominees will be sent by email after school on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Any parent may nominate themselves or other parents. If you wish to nominate yourself or someone else, please submit a nomination form to the school secretary by 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Nominations must include a phone number for verification purposes.
Parents, step-parents, foster parents and legal guardians of students attending CCHS during the 2020-21 school year are eligible to vote in the election.
For any questions, contact Christopher King at 270-762-7373, ext. 6119.
