CCMS 6th grade showcase champions

MURRAY – The sixth grade Laker Academic Team brought home their 13th championship in the past 14 years at the Academic Showcase. The event was sponsored by the Kentucky Association of Academic Competition, and was virtually hosted by Calloway County Middle School.
After a long day of online competition, the Lakers posted an amazing team score of 97 points, while Graves County Central finished as runner-up with 34 points.
In the written assessments, the Lakers brought home hardware in every competition. In language arts, the Lakers claimed the top two spots as Maya Munoz finished in first, followed by Sean Williams in second. The Lakers also claimed the top three medalists in science where Lillie Russell was named champion, followed by Will Lanier in second, and Mariana Hughes, third. In the area of mathematics, Will Lanier claimed the runner-up spot with Riley Hudson finishing in third place and Olivia Powers finishing in sixth. In social studies, Mariana Hughes claimed the championship with Sean Williams finishing in third, while Hunter Ringstaff took home fourth place. The Lakers had two students medal in fine arts with Maya Munoz claiming the championship, followed by Ansley Kennedy in second place. The Lakers also had success in composition with Ansley Kennedy being named champion, followed by Jade Valentine in third place. In addition, the quick recall team won the championship going undefeated throughout the tournament and the season. The quick recall team includes Aiden Hooper, Maya Munoz, Sean Williams, Mariana Hughes and Ansley Kennedy.
A few individual members of the team brought home some special state recognition from the weekend. Their individual score placed them amongst the top 10 of individual competitors across the state. Lillie Russell’s science score placed her fourth in the state, while Will Lanier placed ninth in the state. Ansley Kennedy’s score in fine arts was high enough to place her sixth in the state. Maya Munoz had two competitions where she placed among the top 10, as she placed fourth in fine arts and sixth in the language arts competition.
There were 150 schools that competed in the sixth grade. The Laker team is coached by Kelly Duncan, Dan Thompson, Cody Brown, Ashley Underhill, Amber Gibbs, Mitch Hultman and Scott Pile.
