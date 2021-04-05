MURRAY - On March 13 through March 15, the Calloway County Middle School Academic Team competed in the KAAC virtual state tournament against students from more than 250 middle schools from around the state. After three days of competition, the Lakers brought home several recognitions and trophies including being named one of the top five teams in the state.
The first recognition was the Laker Future Problem Solving team being named as the third-place finishers in the state. The FPS team composed of Vayla Carlisle, Aubrey Naber, Dakotah Pittman and Brooklyn Swatzell added this distinction to winning a district and regional championship earlier in the year. This finish now sends the Lakers to the International Future Problem Solving championship tournament, which will be held later in the summer. The Lakers will represent Kentucky, and will compete against students from around America and countries all around the world for the international title.
The next recognition was for the CCMS quick recall team. They began pool play against 48 quick recall teams that qualified for the state tournament. After convincing victories in pool play, the Lakers qualified for the “Smart Sixteen.” The Lakers were narrowly defeated in the “Smart Sixteen” by Samuel V. Noe with a score of 35 to 33. The Laker QR team finished in ninth-place in the state, and they only had one loss for the entire season. The Quick Recall team is composed of Ezra Foote, Jacee McKeel, Kaylee Tharp, Gary Rogers, Elizabeth Lanier, Addison Pervine, Nathaniel Fowler, Zak Stark, Amber Wu, Tommy Gomez, Aubrey Naber and Connor Pile.
The final recognitions were awarded to three students for individual accomplishments. Aubrey Naber claimed fourth in the state, while Kaylee Tharp finished in eighth-place in the area of language arts. The Lakers also had Amber Wu claiming eighth-place in the area of mathematics.
This concludes a very successful season that saw the Lakers win a Sixth Grade Showcase championship, a District championship, and a Regional championship. At the conclusion of the 2021 state tournament, the Calloway County Lakers were recognized as the fifth highest scoring team in the state of Kentucky.
