MURRAY - The Calloway County Middle School Academic Team recently competed in the mid-season tournament hosted by the West Kentucky Academic Association or WKAA. The tournament included 14 middle schools from all around Region 1 of Kentucky. After a great day of competition, the Lakers walked away with several individual accomplishments and the overall championship title. The Lakers totaled 49.1 team points, followed by Murray Middle with 14.5 team points, Lone Oak with 13 points and Heath Middle with 10 points.
Along with the overall championship, students were awarded medals in all areas of competition. In the area of science, the Lakers swept the top places with Connor Pile being named champion, Aiden Hooper as runner-up and Sam Houston claiming third place. The Lakers also took the top three spots in language arts with Aubrey Naber taking the championship, followed by Amber Wu in second, and Vayla Carlisle in third place. In mathematics, the Lakers claimed three medals with Amber Wu being named the champion, while Tommy Gomez and Zach Akin tied for fifth place. In social studies, Tommy Gomez came in with a third-place finish and Sam Houston in fifth place. The Lakers had Connor Pile win the championship in fine arts, with Maya Munoz in third place.
In the team event of Quick Recall, the Lakers brought home the championship while remaining undefeated for the tournament. The Lakers won all three of their pool games to place them as a first seed in the round of 16. The Lakers then won all four of the single elimination games to bring home the trophy. The Quick Recall team is composed of Maya Munoz, Sam Houston, Vayla Carlisle, Amber Wu, Connor Pile, Tommy Gomez and Aubrey Naber.
