MURRAY - The Calloway County Middle School Speech Team claimed first place at the SCAPA Bluegrass Virtual Invitational. The team boasted seven tournament champions.
Individual awards were:
• Broadcasting - Levi Dunnaway, third; Elizabeth Lanier, fourth; Sam Rudy, fifth.
• Declamation - Jacee McKeel, first; Amber Wu, second; Molly Lusk, sixth.
• Dramatic interpretation - Brooklyn Swatzell, tournament champion; Ellie Erwin, second.
• Duo acting - the team of Landon Carter and Levi Dunnaway, first; Brilee Garland and Vayla Carlisle, second; and Travis Gore and Mia Martin, third.
• Extemporaneous speaking - Isabelle Frazier, fourth; Avery Schumacher, fifth; Landon Carter, sixth.
• Humorous interpretation - Elizabeth Lanier, tournament champion; Brooklyn Smith, fourth.
•Impromptu - Elizabeth Lanier, tournament champion; Jacee McKeel, second; Isabelle Frazier, fourth.
• Improvisational Duo - the team of Brooklyn Smith and Bella Wilson, tournament champions; Travis Gore and Mia Martin, second; Vayla Carlisle and Brilee Garland, fourth.
• Oratory - Gracie Fike, second.
• Poetry - Jacee McKeel, second; Jaleigh Ham, sixth.
• Prose - Brooklyn Swatzell, tournament champion; Kylee Carter, second; Landon Carter, fourth.
• Storytelling - Travis Gore, fourth; and Hunter Ringstaff, sixth.
The Calloway County Middle School Speech team is coached by Jennifer Dunnaway and Scott Bonneau.
