The Calloway County Middle School Speech Team

MURRAY - The Calloway County Middle School Speech Team claimed first place at the SCAPA Bluegrass Virtual Invitational. The team  boasted seven tournament champions.

Individual awards were:

• Broadcasting - Levi Dunnaway, third; Elizabeth Lanier, fourth; Sam Rudy, fifth.

• Declamation - Jacee McKeel, first; Amber Wu, second; Molly Lusk, sixth.

• Dramatic interpretation - Brooklyn Swatzell, tournament champion; Ellie Erwin, second.

• Duo acting - the team of Landon Carter and Levi Dunnaway, first; Brilee Garland and Vayla Carlisle, second; and Travis Gore and Mia Martin, third.  

• Extemporaneous speaking - Isabelle Frazier, fourth; Avery Schumacher, fifth; Landon Carter, sixth. 

• Humorous interpretation - Elizabeth Lanier, tournament champion; Brooklyn Smith, fourth.

•Impromptu - Elizabeth Lanier, tournament champion; Jacee McKeel, second; Isabelle Frazier, fourth.

• Improvisational Duo - the team of Brooklyn Smith and Bella Wilson, tournament champions; Travis Gore and Mia Martin, second; Vayla Carlisle and Brilee Garland, fourth.  

• Oratory - Gracie Fike, second.

• Poetry - Jacee McKeel, second; Jaleigh Ham, sixth.

• Prose - Brooklyn Swatzell, tournament champion; Kylee Carter, second; Landon Carter, fourth.

• Storytelling - Travis Gore, fourth; and Hunter Ringstaff, sixth.

The Calloway County Middle School Speech team is coached by Jennifer Dunnaway and Scott Bonneau.  

