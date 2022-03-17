MURRAY - Calloway County Middle School speech coach and teacher, Jennifer Dunnaway, has been inducted into the Kentucky High School Speech League Hall of Fame. Dunnaway was recognized at the KHSSL state tournament at the University of Kentucky on Feb. 26.
The purpose of the KHSSL Hall of Fame is to honor forensic colleagues who have had a long term commitment to Kentucky forensics through their promotion of excellence in the study, preparation, and/or performance of speech and dramatic arts in the state of Kentucky. Nominees must have at least 10 years of forensic service in Kentucky, significant contributions to KHSSL, a high degree of integrity, outstanding service above and beyond the call of duty, a willingness to help colleagues, commitment to speech and dramatic arts education, and be dedicated to caring for the individual students and their futures.
Dunnaway is in her 19th year as the speech coach at CCMS, and is in her first year as the speech coach at CCHS. In her tenure as a Laker, CCMS speech has been the regional champion for all 19 seasons. Dunnaway teaches 8th grade social studies at CCMS.
“It is truly an honor to be numbered among excellent educators and speech coaches like Larry England and Michael Robinson,” said Dunnaway. “I’m so thankful for the support the Calloway County administration, school board, and community has extended over the past 19 years. I’m also grateful for the support of my family and the opportunity to work alongside my excellent assistant coaches, Scott Bonneau and Miranda Wilson. We have an abundance of gifted students in our community and it’s a joy to help them develop public speaking and performance skills.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.