MURRAY - The Calloway County Middle School MathCOUNTS team competed on Thursday, Feb. 17 at the “virtual” Kentucky Lake Chapter regional competition. At the conclusion of the tournament, the Lakers captured six of the seven highest scores in the region and was the overall team regional champion. Amber Wu was named the tournament champion, followed by Connor Pile as regional runner-up, Aubrey Naber in third and Tommy Gomez in fourth place. Sean Williams captured sixth place and Zach Akin was seventh.
Amber Wu, Connor Pile, Aubrey Naber and Tommy Gomez will now compete for a team MathCOUNTS state championship, while Sean Williams will compete for an individual state title. The state tournament will be held later in March on the campus of Western Kentucky University. The Laker MathCOUNTS team is composed of Zach Akin, Tommy Gomez, Connor Pile, Amber Wu, Aubrey Naber, Sean Williams, Maya Munoz, Emerson Herndon, Aiden Hooper, Divine Ezinma, Grayson Roberts, Will Lanier and Riley Hudson. The team is coached by Dan Thompson and Scott Pile.
