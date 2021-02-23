MURRAY - The Calloway County Middle School MathCOUNTS team competed Saturday, Feb. 6, at the first-ever, virtual Kentucky Lake Chapter regional competition. The Laker team gathered both recognition and advancements to the state chapter invitational.
The Lakers capture seven of the 10 highest scores in the region. In addition, they claimed the top three spots in the tournament. Amber Wu was named the chapter champion, followed by Aubrey Naber, runner-up, and Connor Pile, third. These three students were invited to compete in an invitational tournament where they have their sights on placing high enough to qualify for the state tournament.
The Laker MathCOUNTS team is composed of Madison Morris, Zach Akin, Tommy Gomez, Connor Pile, Amber Wu, Aubrey Naber, Dmitri Williams, Elizabeth Lanier and Gary Rogers. The team is coached by Dan Thompson and Scott Pile.
