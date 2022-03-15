CCMS wins science bowl

MURRAY - On Feb. 18, the Calloway County Middle School Academic Team competed in the Department of Energy’s Regional Science bowl hosted by the DOE’s Paducah site. The contest, held virtually for the second year, drew middle schools from Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois.
The Lakers played four consecutive matches, advancing from each subsequent elimination round with score of more than 100 points each time. In the final round, the Lakers defeated Murray Middle School to claim the championship.
The Lakers’ regional win earns them the opportunity to represent the state of Kentucky at the virtual National Science Bowl to be held April 28 through May 2. This is the sixth time the Lakers have claimed the science bowl championship.
