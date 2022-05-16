MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library’s construction closure has been extended through July 11.
The Calloway County Public Library book drop is currently located at the University Church of Christ and is available for the return of library materials. University Church of Christ is located at 801 N. 12 St.
CCPL Staff assistance with library cards, accounts, and resources is available by emailing contaactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org. Patrons may also call 270-753-2288.
The Calloway County Public Library will host Pop-Up Library Remote Service Days on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lower level of the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse, 704 Vine St. in May and June. Services include material returns and checkouts, notary service, printing, copies, and computer and internet usage.
CCPL Curbside Service Pickup will also be available on CCPL Pop-Up Library Remote Service Days at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. CCPL’s Curbside Service allows library patrons to request CCPL materials, including books, audiobooks, and movies, through their online account and schedule a pick-up on CCPL’s Pop-Up Library Remote Service Days at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse. Curbside Service details and online appointment schedule is available on the CCPL website.
Calloway County Public Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Programs (children, teen and adult), “Oceans of Possibilities,” will be offered in an online format and is scheduled to begin on May 21.
More information about CCPL’s construction closure, pop-up library remote services, and programs may be found at callowaycountylibrary.org.
