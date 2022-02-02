MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library has announced the annual Murray State University Department of History Spring Lecture Series.
The first of the three-part 2022 series is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb 6, via Zoom and will feature Dr. Tamara Feinstein’s lecture entitled “Chilean Arpilleras: Protesting Dictatorship Through Art.”
According to Feinstein, “On Sept. 11, 1973, General Augusto Pinochet overthrew the democratically elected President of Chile, Salvador Allende. A brutal dictatorship ensued which lasted until 1990, characterized by suppression and the murder of all those that opposed the regime. Despite the risks, women banded together to make protest art in the shape of brightly colored patchwork tapestries called “Arpilleras”.
This talk will discuss the Arpillera movement and its connection to the Catholic Church, as well as the role of international sister organizations, which distributed the artwork abroad.”
Feinstein is an assistant professor of History at Murray State University. The lecture is presented free of charge, and all interested community members are invited to attend.
The Zoom link for lecture one, and information regarding the three-part lecture series may be found by visiting CCPL’s online calendar at https://callowaycountylibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.