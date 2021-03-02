MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library has announced updates to temporary hours and services that began Monday, March 1.
The Calloway County Public Library hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and closed Saturday and Sunday. The maximum number that may be in the library at one time is 15. This number includes all visitors, regardless of age.
All library material returns will continue to be accepted through the Drive-Thru Book Drop only. To maintain cleaning and quarantining guidelines, CCPL is unable to accept returns inside the library. All library materials are cleaned and quarantined according to CDC guidelines before being returned to circulation.
Pursuant to Governor Andy Beshear’s Dec. 29, 2020, Executive Order 2020-1056, face masks must be worn when entering the Calloway County Public Library and while using CCPL services and resources inside the library. CCPL staff members are required to wear masks and gloves to follow the Healthy at Work guidelines.
As the number of patrons allowed in the building at one time is limited and to provide service to as many people as possible, patron visits at this time are limited to one visit of up to one hour per day.
Computer use is available. In order to maintain social distance guidelines, only four public computers are available. Computer sessions are limited to one hour, one time per day per patron. Computers must be cleaned between each person. CCPL requests that, when possible, there be only one person at a computer.
CCPL Curbside, Curbside On-Demand, and Outreach Services are available for patrons who wish to borrow CCPL materials, but would prefer not to enter the building or are unable to visit the library. Information about these services can be found at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
CCPL will resume accepting passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State on March 1. U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports by appointment only at the Calloway County Public Library. Appointments may be made by contacting Ms. Sierra Foster at 270 753-2288.
CCPL in-person programs are suspended at this time; however, CCPL provides many virtual and socially distanced program options for community members of all ages.
CCPL is unable to offer meeting room space for the foreseeable future. The CCPL Meeting Room is currently being used as a cleaning and quarantining station for all returned library materials, a storage area for furniture and equipment that cannot be used in public spaces at this time, and a socially distanced passport acceptance area.
For more information regarding CCPL services, interested persons may call 270-753-2288, email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org, or visit callowaycountylibrary.org.
