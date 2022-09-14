MURRAY - September is Library Card Sign-up Month when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests, and find their voice.
At the Calloway County Public Library, patrons of all ages can find a variety of educational resources, including World Book Early Learning, Miss Humblebee’s Academy, and Peterson’s Test Prep.
“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” says Sandy Linn, Calloway County Public Library Program & Community Relations coordinator. “CCPL offers expansive collections of print books and online library resources that serve students of all ages and backgrounds.”
This year, Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist Idina Menzel (Frozen, Wicked) and her sister, author, and educator Cara Mentzel, will serve as honorary chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month. Idina and Cara are excited to remind everyone that one of the best places to find your voice is at the library. During Library Card Sign-Up Month, they want us to explore all the library has to offer, like new children’s books, access to technology, and educational programming.
The Calloway County Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving community needs. To learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit https://callowaycountylibrary.org.
The Calloway County Public Library is located at 710 Main St. A library expansion and renovation construction project is currently underway. During the current phase of this project, CCPL is operating in the existing building Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m; Tuesday and Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and closed on Sunday. Entrance to CCPL is currently available via the construction entrance on Olive Street.
