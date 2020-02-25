MURRAY – Families in Murray and Calloway County now have free access to “Miss Humblebee’s Academy,” an award-winning online, educational program from Gale, a Cengage company, that assists the library’s youngest learners in building foundational literacy skills and preparing for kindergarten. Parents and children can access the fun and interactive learning program through the Calloway County Public Library website.
Designed for children 3 to 6, “Miss Humblebee’s Academy” employs friendly cartoon characters to guide learning activities, making it an easy-to-use, kindergarten-readiness solution. It offers hundreds of lessons spanning all major academic subjects, weekly progress reports and is the only library-based resource that provides assessments to measure proficiency and learning outcomes.
“Public libraries do a lot to support the life-long learning needs of the community, and offering “Miss Humblebee’s Academy” ensures we’re helping our youngest patrons prepare for kindergarten and beyond,” said Mignon Reed, Calloway County Public Library director.
“Miss Humblebee’s Academy” provides children an opportunity to learn while having fun in a safe online classroom environment with no pop-ups, ads or links to other websites, providing parents with tools to measure their child’s readiness for kindergarten. The program assesses cognitive skills at regular intervals for measurable improvement toward kindergarten-readiness and offers a developmental observation checklist. This allows parents to review and record social and emotional growth as an additional condition of school preparedness. Weekly emails alert parents to review curriculum progress and assessment results that are available online 24/7.
Families can access “Miss Humblebee’s Academy” at the library, from home or on-the-go via a mobile device. A portion of the curriculum is also available offline in the form of printables and practice worksheets.
Parents receive several measures to provide insight into their children’s learning progress through a cognitive skills assessment, parent observation checklist and progress reports.
Murray and Calloway County residents can access “Miss Humblebee’s Academy” 24/7, on any device with their CCPL card by visiting the library’s website at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
“Miss Humblebee’s Academy” is made possible in part by the Calloway County School District School Readiness Team that provided a one-year subscription for “Miss Humblebee’s Academy” (October 2019-2020) with school readiness summit grant funds.
For questions or more information, email sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org.
