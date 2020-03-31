MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library has extended its closure through Sunday, April 19, and is currently scheduled to reopen Monday, April 20.
Due dates for all checked out materials have been extended through the end of April, and fines will not be charged for items due during this time.
Due to the COVID-19 virus risk, all CCPL book drops have been closed. CCPL can no longer safely accept return of materials. Patrons are asked to keep materials until the library reopens. All due dates on materials currently checked out have been extended through the end of April. No fines will be charged.
In an abundance of caution, all CCPL programs, classes and community events scheduled in April and May have been canceled.
Patrons who wish to use the CCPL electronic resources but are uncertain of the status of their account, or are unable to use their cards due to expiration dates, fines or other charges, are encouraged to email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.