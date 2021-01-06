MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library reopened to the public with modified hours and to limited traffic at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4.
CCPL hours, until further notice, will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and closed Saturday and Sunday. The maximum number that may be in the library at one time is 15. This number will include all visitors, regardless of age.
All library material returns will continue to be accepted through the Drive-Thru Book Drop. To maintain cleaning and quarantining guidelines, we are unable to accept returns inside the library. All library materials are cleaned and quarantined according to CDC guidelines before being returned to circulation.
Pursuant to Governor Andy Beshear’s Dec. 29, 2020 Executive Order 2020-1056, (https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20201229_Executive-Order_2020-1056_Face-Coverings.pdf), face masks must be worn when entering the Calloway County Public Library and while using CCPL services and resources inside the library. CCPL staff members are required to wear masks and gloves to follow the Healthy at Work guidelines. All patrons will be asked to use hand sanitizer before entering the main library. Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the library.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and patrons are asked to remain six-feet away from other patrons and CCPL staff. At this time, CCPL staff will not be able to provide individual computer assistance or help with electronic devices. These temporary measures are in place to keep both patrons and staff safe.
CCPL’s service model at this time is “Grab and Go” as the number of patrons allowed in the building at one time is limited. Our goal is to provide patrons the ability to come in and complete their business quickly. To ensure this, CCPL has divided the main library into different service sections, each with a designated capacity. Furniture has been removed, rearranged, and/or covered as the use of tables and chairs will be unavailable at this time. To provide service to as many people as possible, patrons will be limited to one visit of up to one-hour per day.
Computer use will be available; however, only four public computers will be available based on social distancing guidelines. Computer sessions will be limited to one hour, one time per day per patron. (Please remember that visits are limited to one hour per patron per day. If a patron wishes to use the computer and select materials, everything must be completed during their one hour visit.) Computers must be cleaned between each person. CCPL requests that, when possible, that there be only one person at a computer.
Patrons who would prefer to borrow CCPL materials without entering the building may place up to 25 holds via their online account and schedule CCPL Curbside Pickup. Patrons may also call CCPL for Curbside On-Demand Service and request up to five items to be picked up within minutes of placing the request during CCPL business hours. Digital resources, including eBooks, streaming videos, audiobooks, may be downloaded from anywhere a patron has internet access.
Visit https://callowaycountylibrary.org to learn more about CCPL’s Curbside & Curbside On-Demand Services and Digital Resources.
CCPL Outreach Service, including SOS (Short Term Outreach Service), is also available for patrons who may need home delivery.
Learn more at https://callowaycountylibrary.org/outreach-services/.
CCPL in-person programs are suspended until further notice. Also, we are unable to offer meeting room space for the foreseeable future. The CCPL Meeting Room is currently being used as a cleaning and quarantining station for all returned library materials and a storage area for furniture and equipment that cannot be used in public spaces at this time.
For more information regarding CCPL services, interested persons may call 270-753-2288, email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org, or visit https://callowaycountylibrary.org.
