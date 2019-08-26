MURRAY - The Calloway County Public Library’s Brown Bag Book Club will return at noon Monday, Sept. 9, with a discussion of Delia Owen’s critically acclaimed novel, “Where the Crawdads Sing,”
CCPL’s Brown Bag Book Club is an informal book discussion group designed for adults. The group meets from noon to 1 p.m. once a month on a Monday. Participants are invited to bring their lunch.
Persons interested in joining the book club may stop by the CCPL Circulation Desk to be added to the group and check out a book club copy of the book. Attendance at every meeting is not required to participate. A list of upcoming meeting dates and discussion titles is available online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
The CCPL is at 710 Main St. and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 pm.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
