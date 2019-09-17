MURRAY – The Board of Trustees of the Calloway County Public Library seeks applications for an open position on the board for an expired term which ends Aug. 15, 2023.
Board members must reside in Calloway County. They are appointed by the Calloway County Judge Executive with the approval of the Fiscal Court. The board meets the second Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. and special meetings may be called from time-to-time. Trustees are expected to attend all board meetings and to provide general leadership and oversight of the library and its staff.
A trustee that is absent from four regular monthly meetings during any one year of his/her term shall be considered to have automatically resigned from the board. All applicants will be considered without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, veteran or disability status.
Applications may be found online at www.callowaycountylibrary.org/Employment. Print copies of the application are available at the CCPL Circulation Desk. Completed forms may be hand delivered to the library, mailed to Library Director, 710 Main St., Murray, KY 42071, or emailed to trusteeapplicant@callowaycountylibrary.org. Completed forms must be received by Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
Applications for this position already submitted need not be resubmitted, but may be revised if the applicant so desires.
