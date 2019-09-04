MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library will begin accepting passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State on Monday, Sept. 9.
U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports by appointment only at the CCPL. Appointments may be made by contacting Sierra Foster at 270-753-2288.
For application forms, information or documentation required, fees, and a wealth of other passport and international travel information, visit the only official website for passport information, travel.state.gov.
