MURRAY - The Calloway County Public Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” began May 21 online at http://ccplreads.readsquared.com/ and will continue through July 5. Registration will remain open for new participants through June 11. All programs are presented free of charge; all that is needed to register is a CCPL Card. Parents/Adults may use their library cards to register each child. Children are not required to have a library card to participate. One card per family will work.
CCPL’s 2022 line-up includes a Pre-K Program for Children ages 1-4 (Assisted by their grown-ups), a Children’s Program for kids ages 5-12, a Teen Program for Teens ages 13-17, and an Adult Program for readers age 18+.
CCPL’s Summer Reading Programs are designed to encourage kids and their families to enjoy reading and public library resources during the summer break from school. These programs promote reading for pleasure which, in turn, helps kids maintain and strengthen their reading skills while on break from school.
The online format allows participants to track their reading progress and earn points as they read great books, enjoy fun missions, and play cool games. Readers may also sign up for email reading recommendations. Participants will earn digital badges and fun prizes for each level completed in the Pre-K Program. Participants in the Children’s, Teen and Adult Programs will earn digital badges and points that they may use to “buy” cool prizes in the Summer Reading Virtual Prize Store.
Back by popular demand in the Children’s Summer Reading Program is the Page Turner Adventures video program. CCPL will add a new Page Turner Adventure series to the program missions each Wednesday. Participants in the Children’s Program will also receive craft/activity supply bags filled with a few materials that may need to complete Page Turner craft activities throughout the summer. Bags will be available while supplies last during CCPL Pop-Up Library Remote Service Hours hosted at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through June. The Murray Woman’s Clubhouse is at 704 Vine St.
Participants may log books they read from May 21 through July 5. Books that may be logged in this year’s program include those checked out from the Calloway County Public Library (Print, eBook, Audio) or favorite books from their home libraries.
For more information about Calloway County Public Library Summer Reading Programs, email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org.
