MURRAY - The Calloway County Public Library will host a Children’s Concert featuring the “Kentucky Windage,” the Woodwind Quintet from the 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard, on Wednesday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m. at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse.
This special concert will be 30-45 minutes long, and will engage and delight children and their families. An adult must accompany children not yet in high school. The concert is presented free of charge.
The 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard is a group of Soldier-musicians that provide musical support to the Commonwealth of Kentucky through service in the Kentucky
National Guard. Soldiers in the 202nd Army Band function as part-time professional musicians for the Kentucky National Guard while maintaining their full-time civilian careers and/or studies. Soldiers of the 202nd Army Band work and reside in all parts of the state of Kentucky, as well as some who live in neighboring states.
Soldiers in the 202nd Army Band work part-time for the Kentucky National Guard, meeting only one weekend a month and two weeks during the summer. The 202nd Army Band provides musical outreach to Kentucky communities through performing patriotic concerts, parades, educational outreach, ceremonies, and honors. Multiple smaller performing ensembles comprise the 202nd Army Band, including marching band, concert band, brass quartet, brass
quintet, woodwind ensemble, popular brass band and rock band.
The band regularly performs on and around the 4th of July and at the Great American Brass Band Festival in Danville. The 202nd Army Band has also performed nationally and internationally over the years, most recently in Germany in 2018. During their annual training each year, the band engages audiences throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky and tells the story of the Kentucky National Guard through music.
In addition to serving to fulfill the band’s musical mission, soldiers in the 202nd Army Band also serve the state of Kentucky in times of need, such as during and after ice storms, tornadoes, floods, civil unrest, and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.
CCPL Program Coordinator Sandy Linn said, “Each summer, the 202nd Kentucky Army National Guard Band spends two weeks performing for the public in different parts of the state. We are thrilled that the 202ned Kentucky Army National Guard Band will be visiting Murray this year and that we have the opportunity to share this wonderful family event with our community.”
For more information about the July 6 concert, email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.