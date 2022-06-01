MURRAY - The Calloway County Public Library will host a Community Book Discussion event featuring “You Can’t Un-ring the Bell” by local author Linda Fay Clark. The event will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse, 704 Vine St.
According to the publisher, “You Can’t Un-ring the Bell” is a “creative memoir of the end of the Great Depression, and especially of the World War II years, as seen through the eyes of this child who lived through those times. It’s a book about living in a close-knit community when times were hard, but life was soft - with friends and neighbors and a loving family.”
“We are thrilled to feature ‘You Can’t Un-ring the Bell,”’ stated Sandy Linn, CCPL Program coordinator. “Linda’s personal recollections written with her wonderful sense of humor provide readers with a delightful and heartwarming glimpse of community days gone by.”
Linda Fay Clark earned several academic degrees, was promoted to associate professor, and granted tenure at Murray State University, not just once, but twice. She retired from the United States Army as a Lieutenant Colonel after 20 years of service. As a Certified Nurse-Midwife, she delivered more than 3,000 babies. The Governor of Kentucky recognized her for making valuable contributions to the Commonwealth by awarding her the prestigious title of Kentucky Colonel.
The writer lives with her husband, Ray, on the same farm in Wiswell, where she was born, at home, 85 years ago.
The event is presented free of charge, and all community members are invited to attend.
Copies of the book are available for checkout at CCPL Pop-Up Library Remote Service Days and through Curbside Service.
For more information, email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org.
