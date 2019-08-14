MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library will host a presidential biography discussion featuring David McCullough’s “John Adams,” led by Dr. Duane Bolin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
“This discussion will be the first in a three-part presidential biography discussion series that will spotlight the award-winning presidential biographies by David McCullough,” said Sandy Linn, CCPL program and community relations coordinator.
Registration for this discussion is currently underway at the library. Visit the circulation desk to register and check out a copy of the book.
For more information, call 270-753-2288 or email sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org.
