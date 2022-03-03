MURRAY - The Calloway County Public Library will host the second lecture in the Murray State University Department of History 2022 Spring Lecture Series via Zoom at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6. The guest speaker for the event will be Dr. Olga Koulisis who will present her lecture entitled “Reconstructing a Fractured Order: Reflections from 1922.”
In this talk, Prof. Koulisis will discuss how various American policymakers and public intellectuals approached the challenges of the early 1920s. The world was not only recovering from a devastating pandemic, but also from the volatile disruptions of the Great War (1914-1918) that destroyed empires, unleashed nationalist sentiments, and buried a generation of human potential in battlefields across the globe. Special attention will be paid to U.S.-based sentiments regarding the rising economic position of the U.S., increasing labor strife, and fears regarding immigration, mass democracy, and revolution.
Dr. Koulisis is an assistant professor of history at Murray State University.
The lecture is presented free of charge, and all interested community members are invited to attend.
The Zoom link for lecture one, and information regarding the three-part lecture series may be found by visiting CCPL’s online calendar at https://callowaycountylibrary.org.
