MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library and Friends of the Calloway County Public Library will host a Winter Carnival from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, immediately following the Rotary Club Christmas Parade. The carnival will feature fun rides and a visit with Santa.
Participants will check into the event by entering the main doors of the CCPL, where they will receive an event bracelet to enjoy the carousel, train and shockwave swing rides, photo opportunities, hot cocoa and kettle corn in the back parking lot and garden area. Visits with Santa will be inside the main library.
This event is presented free for children and adults of all ages. All children not yet in high school must be accompanied by an adult.
Please note that parking at the CCPL may be limited. Participants may wish to park offsite and walk to the library.
For more information, contact Sandy Linn at 270-753-2288 or email sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org.
