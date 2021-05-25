MURRAY - The Calloway County Public Library launched its virtual 2021 Summer Reading Program “Tales & Tails,” on Monday, May 17, online at http://ccplreads.readsquared.com/. Registration will remain open for new participants through June 29.
Please note that CCPL’s Online Program is set up to require a CCPL Card Number. Parents/adults may use their own library card number to register each child. Children are not required to have their own library card to participate. One card per family will work.
CCPL’s 2021 line-up will include a pre-K program for children ages 1-4 (assisted by their grown-ups), a children’s program for kids ages 5-12, a teen program for teens ages 13-17, and an adult program for readers age 18+.
CCPL’s Summer Reading Programs are designed to encourage kids and their families to enjoy reading and public library resources during the summer break from school. These programs promote reading for pleasure which, in turn, helps kids maintain and strengthen their reading skills while on break from school.
CCPL Program Coordinator, Sandy Linn, said, “The online format allows participants to track their reading progress and earn points as they read great books, enjoy fun missions, and play cool games. Readers may also sign up for email reading recommendations, explore new reading opportunities, and share reviews.”
For each level completed, readers will earn a prize and be entered into their programs grand prize drawings. Program grand prize drawings will be held Monday, July 13. Grand prizes include a Melissa & Doug Tabletop Puppet Theater and puppet set in the Pre-K Program; a Kindle Fire Kids Edition in the Children’s Program; and a Kindle Fire HD in both the Teen and Adult Programs.
Participants may log books they read from May 18 through July 12. Books that can be logged in this year’s program include those checked out from the Calloway County Public Library (print, eBook, audio) or favorite books from their home libraries.
For more information about Calloway County Public Library Summer Reading Programs, email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org.
