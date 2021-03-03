MURRAY - The Calloway County Public Library will host the second lecture of the sixth annual Murray State University Department of History Spring Lecture Series at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Dr. Marjorie Hilton who will present her lecture entitled, “Defining the Enemy: Americanism in Soviet Films and Propaganda of the early Twentieth Century.”
According to Dr. Hilton, prior to the era termed the “Cold War,” the U.S. and Soviet Union attempted to define themselves by defining the “other.” In Soviet propaganda and films, the U.S. appeared as a racist, sexist landscape devoid of justice and equality. Though Soviet image-makers glossed over their own country’s racism and sexism, such critiques took on heightened importance in the 1950s and ‘60s, when the two superpowers vied for the allegiance of dozens of newly independent countries in Asia and Africa. “
Dr. Marjorie Hilton is a professor of history at Murray State University.
The lecture is presented free of charge, and all interested community members are invited to attend via a link provided at www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
More information regarding the three-part lecture series, including dates, speakers, and topics, may be found by visiting CCPL’s online calendar or by calling 270-753-2288.
