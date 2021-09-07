MURRAY - The Murray State University Department of Music is celebrating the return of community music-making by inviting all interested area singers to participate in the Fall 2021 Town and Gown Chorale. This amazing choir features singers from the university community, as well as greater Murray and surrounding communities. While COVID-19 will change how the rehearsals and performances are managed, all singers must be masked and will be distanced in the rehearsal and performance space. A Festive Town and Gown Holiday Concert in early December is being planned. All singers are encouraged to be vaccinated.
The choir rehearses on Mondays from 6:30-7:45 p.m. in room 314 of the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on the campus of Murray State University. No audition is required for participation in the choir. Participants will be asked to sing together “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” and will vocalize as an ensemble to help determine part placement. The Town and Gown Chorale is conducted by Murray State Director of Choral Activities, Dr. Bradley Almquist. The choir sings a wide variety of choral music, sacred and secular, accompanied and a cappella.
The first rehearsal will be Monday, Sept. 13. Music is provided. Choir members are encouraged to bring a black three-ring binder to store their music and a pencil. Visitors to the campus as asked to register their vehicle with campus security. That free registration can be done on-line at www.murraystate.edu/parking or by visiting the Murray State Police Office at the corner of Chestnut and 16th Street.
