MURRAY – In response to the COVID-19 virus, the Center for Accessible Living (CAL) is working diligently to maintain a safe work environment and protect the health and well-being of our consumers, staff and community.
As such, we have determined that our staff members will be working remotely in an effort to keep our operations running smoothly and continue to provide services to our community during this time. Therefore, please be aware that effective March 16:
• CAL has canceled all equipment and ramp loan.
• CAL has canceled all meetings, events and travel.
• CAL has canceled all in-home visits intakes and assessments.
• Offices will be closed, but staff will be monitoring and returning calls remotely. You can contact us by phone or email.
• CAL has canceled all YES events in both the schools and community settings.
We will continue to monitor guidance from health officials over the next few weeks and send updates to our website and Facebook pages. You can visit our website at www.calky.org. We will tentatively reopen Monday, April 6, after reassessing the issue. For questions, call 270-978-7704.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.