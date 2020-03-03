Land Between the Lakes – The U.S. Forest Service plans to implement fee and policy changes for some uses and attractions beginning March 1 to meet changing visitor needs at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
Some changes will begin March 1 while others are set to begin later in the tourism season. A complete list of current rates and hours are available online at https://www.landbetweenthelakes.us/seendo/camping/rates-hours/.
Policy changes may result in a cost savings for some campers as multiple basic campgrounds convert to a single campsite fee later in the season. The Forest Service plans to convert Nickell Branch, Smith Bay, Birmingham Ferry, Taylor Bay, Sugar Bay, Redd Hollow, Gatlin Point and Boswell Landing Campgrounds to a nightly fee structure allowing up to eight campers to camp for a single $10 fee per night. This fee change will eliminate a need for all campers in those campsites to purchase a basic camping permit. The Forest Service plans to make this change in late May.
To address vehicle overcrowding in campgrounds, the Forest Service will now count golf carts as a vehicle. A golf cart permit will also be required. Annual permits will be available for $50 while nightly fees will be set at $5.
New this season, the Forest Service plans to offer an Annual Passport to cover unlimited visitation at the Woodlands Nature Station and Homeplace 1850s Working Farm. The Annual Passport will be available for purchase later this season. Admission fees for those facilities are scheduled to increase by $2 beginning March 1.
Other changes include:
• Turkey Bay annual permits will increase to $100 while three Day Permits will remain unchanged.
• Wranglers equestrian trails annual permit will increase to $100 while day use permits will increase by $3.
• Dispersed camping rates will change on May 2. Annual permits will increase to $50, three day permits will be $10.
• Cravens Bay will increase to $12 per night.
• Fenton Campground will also increase to $12 per night with $22 per night for sites with electricity.
Fee changes are the result of an extensive market research and fee comparability study. Camping and day use rates are increasing according to market rates. The fee changes address visitor safety, congestion, current demands, impacts to natural resources, and maintenance costs for an aging infrastructure.
For more information, visit www.landbetweenthelakes.us.
